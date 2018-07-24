Pakistan all set for free, fair & transparent elections tomorrow

Electioneering by political parties for general election, to be held tomorrow, concluded last night.

Political leaders and contesting candidates made last ditch efforts through public gatherings, corner meetings and rallies to garner maximum public support.

However, the candidates are allowed to do door-to-door campaigning today.

Over 12,570 candidates are in the run for National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

According to the electoral rolls, 105.96 million voters are eligible to cast the vote.

In all, 85,307 polling stations have been set up across the country.

As many as 450,000 policemen and three hundred thousand army troops will be deployed on the polling day.

It will be public holiday tomorrow.

KARACHI

In Karachi, twelve hundred twenty-three candidates are contesting elections on twenty one national and forty four provincial assembly seats in general elections tomorrow.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that all arrangements have been finalized to hold general elections in free, fair and transparent and peaceful manner in Karachi like elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.

Total four thousand eight hundred eighty two polling stations have been set up, of which two thousand five hundred eight have been declared most sensitive. Over seven million voters in the city will exercise their right to franchise to elect the representatives of their choice.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, PTI Chief Imran Khan, MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal are contesting the election for national assembly seats from different constituencies in Karachi.

Strict security measures have been adopted to avoid any possible untoward incident on poll day.