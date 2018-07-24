Pak army to be deployed at Punjab polling station

Lahore: More than 1 lakh Pak army personnel and 1.5 lakh police personnel have been deployed at Punjab polling stations. Meanwhile a Control Room also to be monitored.

Security has been strict for general election that to be held in July 25.

More than 1 lakh personnel of Pak army and police will perform their duties across the province.

In Lahore, 20,000 Pak army personnel, 25 SPs, more than 50 DSPs and 35,00 police personnel have been deployed for security purpose.

There will be three levels of security at sensitive polling station, CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside these polling stations.