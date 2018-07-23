Pak, Afghan agree to improve coordination b/w working groups

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to improve coordination between working groups constituted under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

The agreement came at the first meeting of the working groups between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Kabul.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the talks were held under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led a twenty eight member Pakistani delegation to the talks whereas Afghan side was represented by Deputy Afghan Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai.

The two sides agreed that coordination between the working groups will facilitate implementation on the action plan.

Five working groups have been constituted under the plan which provides a platform to both the countries to talk at institutional level.

Both the delegations discussed at length the need for cooperation to eliminate terrorism.

They also discussed the issues of regional peace and return of Afghan refugees to their homeland Afghanistan.