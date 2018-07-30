Orange peel can burn your belly fat fast

Web Desk: Bright and citrusy oranges are juicy fruits, which can be eaten in a range of ways, from consuming it raw or juicing it, to including it in cakes, cupcakes, pastries, salads, mousses etc.

Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which is great for skin. The peel of oranges, also carry a lot of benefits. Orange peel powder is widely used in beauty treatments and as an ingredient in face pack.

Here are many benefits of orange peel that make it great for weight loss like it is full of fibre, it promotes fat burn, fights imflammation and allergies, fights constipation and regulates blood sugar level.

How to use it for Weight loss?

You can use it in multiple ways. The best ways to aid weight loss by using peels in making a herbal tea out of them. Mix orange peel with water to make the herbal tea. You can either use fresh orange peels or dried orange peels to make your tea.

Add one teaspoon of chopped or grounded orange peels to some water over a flame and let it brew for some time. Once the water comes to boil, stop flaming and cover the utensil for about 10 minutes. Then filter or strain the water into a cup. You can add spice like cinnamon or honey to adjust the taste.

You can add orange peel rind to yogurt for flavouring and nutrition or sprinkled over salads. Add it to your smoothies and milkshake.