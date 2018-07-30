Opposition parties decide to join parliament & play role of strong opposition

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Awami National Party met in Islamabad today to discuss the situation in the aftermath of Elections.

Later addressing a news conference, veteran leader of PPP Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said today’s meeting decided that parliament is the best forum for opposition and we will play the role of a strong opposition in and outside the parliament. He said a joint strategy will be devised for both the places.

PML-N Senior leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said Election Commission of Pakistan failed in its responsibility to hold free and fair elections.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said with the exception of one party, all parties have agreed with consensus that elections have been rigged. He said an All Parties Conference will be convened soon to discuss the issue.