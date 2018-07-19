Online food-delivery business witness a boom during election season: Report

ISLAMABAD: As Political parties are gearing up for general election, Online food-delivery platforms are expanding choice and convenience, allowing electoral candidates and voter customers to order from a wide array of restaurants with a single tap of their mobile phone during the ongoing election season in Pakistan .

A report aired by a private news channel said, scores of web-based fast food delivery businesses have witnessed a boom as candidates tend to order food through online services for workers and voters alike.

By offering food delivery business is reaping a windfall of profits from the ongoing electoral process in the country with flooded of advance booking with the soaring demand of candidate costumors .

“Usually, we provide food for weddings and other such events. However, these days we have been receiving a large number of orders from candidates and election offices,” says Usman Ikram, the owner of local online business restaurant located on Super market.

The service allows users to select from local restaurants and place orders via its mobile application as well as the website, he added.

‘’With the app, it takes just 30 to 40 seconds to place an order in polling booths,’’ said Javed Ali.

“We tried to build excellence in whatever we’re doing. Our mission was that customers should rate us a a local company with international standards,’’ a owner of restaurant said.

Getting food from your favorite restaurants during work week can often become a hassle. The online office food ordering and delivery business surely fills the void between busy professionals and delicious food from nearby restaurants, said a CEO of a local food company.

The food ordering and delivery business is gradually increasing in Pakistan. As for the startup ecosystem, it presents a tremendous opportunity to fill the need of feeding hungry mouths working tirelessly at the offices during the ongoing election campaigns, he mentioned.

Candidate as well as voter customers are increasingly ordering food through apps on their smartphones or by calling in. And that demand for deliveries, from sit-down restaurants as well as the more familiar pizza chains and Chinese take-out spots, is dramatically changing the restaurant industry, said a worker in election campaign office.

Restaurants, from quick-service chains are ramping up or diving into delivery for the first time to meet the demand of diners who increasingly want everything dropped at their door, said another worker.

A Youngster Faizan Saeed said , mostly 82 percent orders were placed from home, while only 16 percent were placed from the workplace.

The highest-volume days for the online platforms were Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when 74 percent of orders were placed, he added. -APP