One PTI activist killed, 2 injured in Swabi fire exchange

SWABI: One activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was killed while two others were injured in clash between activists of two political parties near Swabi on Wednesday.

Police said that during polling in village 47 Naway Kalay, provincial assembly constituency PK-47, supporters of PTI and Awami National Party (ANP) exchanged hot words.

The verbal clash turned violent after which they opened firing at each other, resultantly one activist of PTI was killed while three others were injured.

The body and injured activist of the political parties were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) taking notice of the firing incident has sought report from the security authorities concerned.— INP