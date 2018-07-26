On-duty five army men martyred as vehicle falls off cliff

RAWALPINDI: At least five officers of Pakistan army on Thursday embraced martyrdom as their vehicle fell off a 250-foot cliff in Battagram.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, the officers were serving the nation during elections duty. They were coming back after delivering election material at RO office in NA-12, Battagram.

No sacrifice is more sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty, he added.

Earlier, three army personnel among four embraced martyrdom in an attack on officers deployed at NA-271, confirmed Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The victims were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.—NNI