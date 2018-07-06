Old rivalry in Rahim Yar Khan claims 4 lives

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least four people were killed and three others injured when armed men opened targeted their rivals to settle old dispute here on Friday.

Police said that armed men of rival group sprayed bullets at their opponents heading towards court to pursue a case in Jugnu Chowk of Rahim Yar Khan.

As a result, four people were killed on the spot while three passersby sustained bullet wounds.

The attackers fled the scene after the firing.

Heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene, cordoned off the area and launched search operation for the assailants.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.— INP