OGRA recommends hike in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in prices of petrol and high speed diesel by more than Rs 2.45 and Rs 2.70 per litre respectively.

The OGRA has forwarded a summary to the Finance Ministry recommending hike in prices of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs 2.45 and Rs 2.70 per litre respectively for approval.

The price of kerosene oil has been recommended to be increased by Rs 3.25 per litre and price of light diesel by Rs 3.40 per litre.

According to some inside sources, interim government will not increase prices. Sources said that the next government will decide about the increase in prices of petroleum products.—INP