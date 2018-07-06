NSC reiterates to fulfillment of obligations regarding combating money-laundering

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister retired Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk chaired 26th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad on Friday.

Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the participants about the deliberations during meetings of Financial Action Task Force and International Co-operation Review Group held in Paris. Details of the Action Plan and the way forward were also discussed.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Finance Minister and her team at the forum. The participants reiterated a firm commitment to fulfillment of obligations regarding combating money-laundering and terror financing.

The meeting also reviewed the overall economic situation of the country. Minister for Finance made a detailed presentation on state of economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence retired Lt. Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Law/Information, Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.