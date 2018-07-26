No complaint about election rigging received: Secretary ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob said on Thursday it has so far received 82 per cent of the total poll results while returning officers have announced 90 per cent results.

The top electoral watchdog has received the results of 120 of National Assembly constituencies from Punjab and 265 Punjab Assembly seats, he said while speaking in Islamabad.

He said the Commission received 675 complaints, including ones regarding delay in announcement of result and the slow polling process.

Mr Yaqoob said the results have been announced within 24 hours of the end of polling time unlike in the past when it took approximately 50 hours to announce them.

He said the Result Transmission System (RTS) built to transmit results swiftly didn’t work as it was expected to. The ECP didn’t receive any complaint about rigging in the polls, he added.

A video regarding election rigging, which is doing rounds on social media, is old, he added.

The ECP official said details about voter turnout in the elections would be released tomorrow and expressed satisfaction over women’s participation in the electoral process. He appreciated the role of security personnel, saying their role remained exemplary throughout the polling to maintain law and order.—NNI