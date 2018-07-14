‘Nawaz to apply for bail before deadline expires on Monday’

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appeal his conviction and apply for bail before the deadline expires on Monday.

Mushahidullah Khan, a spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said this on Saturday.

Sharif returned from London on Friday night along with his daughter Maryam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

The ex-prime minister and his daughter were being held in Adiala Jail, located outside Islamabad.

Khan said Sharif will appeal his conviction and apply for bail before the deadline expires on Monday.

He still faces two additional corruption trials, both of which will be held inside the jail, said Khan. Security is being cited as the reason.

Sharif’s son-in-law is currently serving a one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury apartments in Britain that the court said were bought with illegally acquired money.—AP