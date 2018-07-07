Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan, claims Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Saturday claimed that Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country because ‘he had taken political asylum in England.’

Reacting to the Avenfield reference verdict, Zardari said that the Sharif family still had options of appeal to get relief from high court and Supreme Court.

He said the PML-N would take political advantage and sympathies of people after the Avenfield verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his children by the accountability court.

Zardari claimed that PPP was the major political party of the country having deep roots across the country, claiming the PPP would get more seats in Punjab as compared to 2013 elections.

Replying to a question, he said no political party was ready to sit with PTI and it could not take two third majority in upcoming general election.

The former president said all the policies of the PML-N’s last government failed miserably and Ishaq Dar always damaged the national economy.

The PPP co-chairman said he was seeing a coalition government after July 25 general election. Worst democracy was much better than the best dictatorship, he added.

To a question, Zardari said PPP had supported PML-N’s government during sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in 2014 for the sake of democracy.— NNI