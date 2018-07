ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been shifted from Adiala Jail to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Strict security measures have been taken around PIMS.

Earlier, doctors of PIMS have advised to immediately shift him to intensive care unit from Adiala Jail.

The medical board said that Nawaz Sharif is unwell as he is suffering from heart disease, glyceride, cholesterol and diabetes.