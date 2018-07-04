Nawaz requests accountability court to postpone Avenfield verdict

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday requested the accountability court to postpone verdict in Avenfield reference for few days, citing Kulsoom Nawaz’s critical health.

While talking to media outside Harley Street Clinic in London, Sharif said he would return to the country once the condition of his wife, who is on a ventilator at a hospital there, gets better.

Sharif demanded the accountability court, which is scheduled to announce its verdict on July 6, should defer it for a few days so that he could return to the country to hear it in the courtroom.

The PML-N leader went on to say that he would not run away as he was not a dictator. “I faced unilateral proceedings [in the Avenfield reference]. I want to be in the courtroom to hear the verdict.”

Sharif said he would render any sacrifice for masses’ rights and sanctity of vote.

He claimed that Pakistan has been passing through worst phase in its recorded history and warned foes that masses would announce their verdict on July-25.— NNI