Nawaz not getting facilities he is entitled to at Adiala, says lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Ousted primer minster Nawaz Sharif is not getting the facilities that he is entitled to in jail, said the Sharif family’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz.

Legal team of Sharif met the former premier, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar at Adiala Jail on Saturday.

“We had a detail discussion about the ongoing cases,” said Pervaiz, adding, it is on record that Captain (retd) Safdar is a heart patient, however, he does not want to avail any medical facility beyond what is described in the jail manual.

Even Maryam does not want to avail any extra facilities, he added.— NNI