Nawaz, Maryam will return to Lahore from London on Friday

ISLAMABAD: PML(N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will return Lahore on Friday.

This was announced by the spokesperson of PML(N), Marriyium Aurangzeb while addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday.

She said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is ready to face this verdict.

She said that corruption of not even one penny could be proved against the PML(N) Quaid in the recent NAB court verdict.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that no concrete evidence could be produced during the Aven Field Reference Case to prove the ownership of flat by the name of Sharif family.

She said that PML(N) rejects the recent NAB court verdict.