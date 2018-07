ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Safdar will challenge the accountability court’s verdict in the Avenfield reference in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Members of the Sharif family decided to appeal against the verdict through Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris.

Haris is preparing the appeals in accordance with the judgment passed.

Legal experts predict that if the convicted do not return in the next ten days, obtaining relief will be difficult.