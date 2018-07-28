Navjot Singh Sidhu says “Imran Khan is a pure soul”

ISLAMABAD: Across the world the discussions of Imran Khan becoming prime minister are in full swing.

People from all over the world be it celebrities, politicians or sportsmen all have come forward to express their opinion about the Kaptaan (Captain).

Navjot Singh Sidhu is no exception. A former cricketer who has had many interactions with Khan praised him to no end. In an interview to an Indian channel, Sidhu called Imran Khan; “The Extraordinary Kaptaan”

He said that Imran’s best quality is that he leads from the front, he is the one who stands in front of hardships and say that I will confront them first.

“He will not let anyone become a scapegoat for his gain”, said Sidhu.

“I have seen him play what I witnessed in him is that he has the ability to change his weaknesses into his greatest strengths. He is by far the most hardworking Cricketer that I have ever met.”

When asked if Imran will prove to be a good leader, Sidhu said; “I believe that Imran is a person who will only give to the system and not take anything from it.”

“People of Pakistan have tried and tested all other political parties, Left disappointed they have now joined all their hopes with Kaptaan. He has a magnetic spark in him like Trudeau“.

“In his first election he only won one seat and now look at his achievements! It is such a beautiful and inspiring journey from scratch when he first started he knew nothing about politics. Many said why are you doing this, you know nothing of politics! To which he replied Pakistan has given so much to me its time I do the same for my people.”

Sidhu said “I remember one-time Imran said to me; “Navjot Buzdili ki saaza mout hai” (The punishment for cowardice in Death)”

“You rate the ability in men by what they finish not by what they attempt. He started from scratch and today he is about to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan! ”

When asked if Imran will prove to be a good thing for India, Sidhu said: “He can prove to be good news for India. I have full hope and faith in him. I believe that he will become a uniting force rather than a divisive one.” —NNI