Nations always develop with rule of law: Imran

NAROWAL: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that nations always develop with the rule of law.

Addressing a public rally in Narowal on Thursday, he said that those nations which are unaware of right and wrong, disappear from the world.

Imran Khan said that conscious citizens do not go for reception of a convicted person. He said that now the people of Pakistan are grown up and they are setting a change.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to people for donations to run party’s advertisement campaign for elections.

In a video message on social media, he said time has come to build a new Pakistan.