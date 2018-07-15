Nation to defeat all inimical forces undeterred; says Gen Bajwa

QUETTA: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the nation has stood up to the challenges of terrorism and extremism and “we shall defeat all inimical forces undeterred.”

He said this during his visit to Quetta where he attended funeral prayer of Balochistan Awami Party leader Shaheed Siraj Raisani.

He met with the bereaved family and acknowledged sacrifices of three generations of Siraj Raisani’s family.

Referring to Shaheed Siraj Raisani as ‘Soldier of Pakistan’, General Bajwa said that “we have lost a die-hard brave patriot Pakistani who shall be remembered for his commitment and contributions for the country.”

Later, the Chief of Army Staff also visited CMH Quetta and inquired about the health of those injured in Mastung blast.—Radio Pakistan