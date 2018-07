RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the nation and the army will stay determined and steadfast in the face of cowardly acts of terrorism.

Expressing grief on the martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur in a suicide attack, the Army Chief said we have lost another patriotic political leader, who are being targeted by enemies of peace and democratic process.

He said blood of our martyrs shall not go waste.