Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan says name for the slot of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be announced soon.

Talking to the newly elected members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad, he said decision regarding nomination of the Chief Minister will be taken in the best interest of the people.

He said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among top priorities of PTI government.

Imran Khan said he will take oath as Prime Minister on 11th of next month.