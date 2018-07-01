NAB will continue to perform duties as per mandate: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that NAB has nothing to do with elections.

NAB works only in accordance with law and it will continue to perform its duties as per its mandate. The allegations of alleged rigging before elections have been leveled just to tarnish the image and credibility of NAB.

Such allegations cannot frustrate NAB’s firm resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption from the country which is voice of the whole nation for a corruption free Pakistan. NAB has asked to all concerned stakeholders to find out alternate ways and means for winning the next general elections 2018 as the indiscriminate actions of NAB has increased its prestige and image manifold due to NAB’s visible action against the mighty across the board.

He said that NAB does not believe in any victimization. NAB is committed to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders with iron hands by using all its resources. The whole nation has pinned hopes on NAB for eradication of corruption from the country. NAB will come up to the expectations of the nation to root out corruption from at all cost.

He said that NAB has been rejuvenated to eradicate corruption. He directed all Director General‘s of NAB for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in the dock. He directed all ranks of NAB staff to work hard, transparently and on merit. He said that NAB is Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organization.

The Present management of NAB after assuming of its responsibilities had not only chalked out an effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy but also taken measures against corrupt which have started yielding excellent results. NAB’s effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy has acknowledged not only by national but reputed international organizations like PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum which is pride for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

He said that NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption and bring the corrupt before the justice with the realization that eradication of corruption is our national duty. He said that due to NAB’s effective Enforcement policy, NAB has arrested 350 accused persons during the last 7 months and recovered about Rs. 2200 million which is a record achievement with overall convictions of 77%.—NNI