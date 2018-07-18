NAB takes notice of media reports regarding illegal use of PIA flight

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal has taken notice of media reports regarding illegal use of PIA flight from Islamabad to Skardu as Air Safari of Nanga Parbat by Director General Civil Aviation for his friends.

DG NAB Gilgit Baltistan/Rawalpindi has been directed to thoroughly investigate the matter and fix responsibility.

The NAB Chairman has also sought a report on a complaint of taking airplane of former Chief Executive of PIA out of the country without permission and selling it on throw away price.

In a statement, NAB Chairman said PIA is a national asset which needs to be protected.