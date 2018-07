RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi office of the National Accountability Bureau has directed son, daughter and son in law of former President Pervez Musharraf for appearance on Wednesday.

NAB is probing a case of corruption and assets of billions of rupees against the former president.

It has already directed Pervez Musharraf and wife to appear before it tomorrow.

Retired Colonel Inam ur Reheem advocate had submitted an application against Pervez Musharraf.