NAB probes alleged irregularities in Peshawar BRT project

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Monday initiated graft proceedings over alleged financial and administrational irregularities in Peshawar BRT project.

As per details garnered, the two-member team of the accountability body conducted raids at main offices of PDA and BRT and confiscated all record pertaining to the mega-project.

As per NAB’s spokesperson, two-member team will thoroughly scrutinize the documents.

It would be suffice here to mention that anti-graft watchdog has initiated proceedings at behest of Peshawar High Court.

The proceedings have been initiated following whooping hike in the cost of the project. With 40pc increase, the cost has surged to Rs69.3 bln from the initial Rs49.3 bln. The project is also facing delay.—NNI