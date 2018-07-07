NAB gets arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Safdar

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday obtained arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain retired Safdar after their convictions in the Avenfield reference case.

The NAB filed an application in the accountability court on Saturday, seeking the arrest warrants to apprehend the convicts.

Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were sentenced in absentia as they are currently in London.

The Federal Investigation Agency has placed Safdar’s name on a travel blacklist, and airports across the country are keeping a close eye if he attempts to go abroad.— NNI