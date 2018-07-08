NAB finally arrests Safdar at PML-N rally in Pindi

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Sunday arrested former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, who is wanted in relation to Avenfield properties reference case.

Safdar, along with wife Maryam and father-in-law Nawaz Sharif, was given on Friday jail term in the Avenfield properties case. Nawaz and Maryam were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8-million and £2-million fines, respectively. Capt (Retd) Safdar also received a one-year prison sentence.

Muhammad Safdar earlier Sunday appeared at a party rally in Rawalpindi.

Local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were leading a party rally on Liaquat Road when Safdar disembarked from a vehicle and joined him amid cheers of supporters.

PML-N leaders Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and Malik Shakeel Awan, among others, were leading the rally and brought Safdar into their fold.

Talking to newsmen, Safdar said he is here to court arrest among his supporters. He added that the time has come to decide which path the country has to tread.

A team of NAB officials, including police personnel, is present at Teeli Mohallah to arrest Safdar, according to sources.

The husband of Maryam Nawaz released an audio message stating, “I had earlier decided to court arrest in Tarnol, but as per the party’s decision I will now surrender from another city.”

“Surrendering is an honourable act,” he upheld.

Nawaz’s son-in-law in the audio message further expressed hope that “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will sweep the elections from Hazara”.

“I am an ordinary party worker,” he added.—INP