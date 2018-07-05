NAB decides not to arrest any electoral candidate before polls

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decides not to arrest any election candidate facing corruption cases by deferring their arrest until after polling day on July 25.

This decision was made in a meeting of the executive board of NAB presided over by the bureau’s chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

A press release issued by NAB after the meeting said those who have already been arrested will not be released and NAB has no link with election or politics.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the NAB decision and asked what law permitted the anti-graft watchdog to avoid arrest of the accused.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement the NAB decision to not arrest the accused against laws.

He called upon NAB to review its decision and not to spare those who were involved in corruption.