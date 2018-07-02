NAB chairman orders probe into alleged corruption in Sindh’s water project

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has taken notice of alleged corruption in Sindh’s Clean Drinking Water project and ordered to investigate the matter.

According to a press release issued by the anti-graft watchdog, the contract for the installation of 450 RO plants in Tharparkar, Mitthi and Chhachhro was given to a favorite company, while Rs5 billion were issued to the company before completion of project.

NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal while taking notice of alleged corruption in Sindh’s Clean Drinking Water project has ordered the concerned officials to investigate into the matter.

He ordered the officials to probe why the concerned department failed to complete the project and to probe why department official kept silence when RO plants went out of order.

The Bureau chairman has also taken notice of selling water through water tankers in Thar and summoned a report.—NNI