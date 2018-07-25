NA 53 polling stations witnessed long queues

ISLAMABAD: Various polling stations of NA 53 have been witnessing excessive rush as long queues of voters, both male and female, were seen fully enthusiast to cast their vote for election of their favorite candidate for National Assembly.

Talking to APP, the voters expressed satisfaction over the elaborated arrangements made by the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting General Elections 2018. At a G-7/1 polling station of NA 53, out of total 3984 voters, 503 had casted their vote till 11:30,

Presiding officer Naseem Abbas told APP that, polling started at the right time and process was going smoothly and security officials were fully alert, no miss management and miss handing had been witnessed.

Male trun out is observed higher than female turn out, he added.

In total 19 security officials have been deployed at NA 53 G-7/1 polling station, comprising four polling booths.

Another presiding officer Salma Riasat said, old-age, disable and sick voters were given special treatement cast their vote as they were allowed go directly inside the polling station without standing in queue.

At NA 53 G-7/2 Islamabad Model School for Girls polling station, 732 people cast votes out of 732, 129 total voters till 11:30.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA 53 Sibitul Haider Bukhari has cast his vote at polling station number 204 NA 53 at G-7/2.

Another polling station of NA 53 at G-7/2 have total 2384 voters out which 533 voters have cast their vote till 12:30.

Total 16 security official were deployed at the polling station including two female officials, four head constables and ten constables.—APP