MQM-P unveils manifesto for 2018 elections

KARACHI: The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced its manifesto for the 2018 general elections.

MQM convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while presenting the manifesto, said that it was imperative to develop a plan against terrorism and extremism. He said democracy cannot flourish in a feudalistic society.

“We want a democracy where everyone has equal right to representation.”

Siddiqui said that his party has always raised its voice for democracy and has sent middle-class youth to the parliament. “Demoracy should reach the streets and neighbourhoods, and it is imperative that power should trickle down.”

He said that a crippled local bodies system was given in Sindh, and that Pakistan need good governance. He also called for increasing administrative units in Sindh.

He said that that power should be devolved to district-level under Article 140, and there should be long-term reforms in the Police force, adding the current democracy was based on dynastic and dictatorial politics.

He said that provision of education was the foremost responsibility of the government.— NNI