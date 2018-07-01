Moroccans fined $65,000 for World Cup misconduct

FIFA has fined Morocco’s soccer federation 65,000 Swiss francs ($65,650) and warned winger Noureddine Amrabat for misconduct after a late Spain goal cost the team a victory at the World Cup.

Amrabat directed an obscene comment about FIFA’s video review system at a television camera minutes after a stoppage-time goal by Spain forward Iago Aspas was allowed to stand in the 2-2 draw at Kaliningrad.

FIFA says one disciplinary charge related to six Morocco staff who “forced their way into the pitch after the final whistle.” Assistant coach Patrice Beaumelle was also warned for “improper behavior.”

Another charge was for crowd disturbances by Moroccan fans throwing objects in the stadium.

Morocco federation president Fouzi Lekjaa was warned for coming to the team technical area during the game.

In a separate case, FIFA’s disciplinary panel fined Mexico’s federation 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,150) for disturbances by fans throwing objects during a 3-0 loss against Sweden.—AP