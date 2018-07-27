Monitor urges ECP to address vote concerns

ISLAMABAD: A group that monitors elections has urged Election Commission Pakistan to address concerns of the political parties, which have made fraud claims about this week’s elections.

Friday’s reaction from the Free and Fair Election Network came after the ECP rejected allegations of fraud without conducting a formal probe.

The election monitoring group says there is a need to investigate allegations of fraud to avoid political instability.

FAFEN said “concerns emerged over the transparency of the counting process, and the subsequent slow process of announcement of provisional results prompted some political parties to reject the election results.”— AP