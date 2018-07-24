Mobile games are being used to launder money from stolen credit cards

Web Desk: We are addicted to online games to an extent as it is considered more preferable to compete with real players than playing alone.

But there is always a darker side of online world. According to German cybersecurity firm Kromtech, criminals are suing online mobile games like Clash of Clans, Clash Royal and Marvel Contest of Champions to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars.

These games are free-to-play, but usually microtransactions where you can buy in game items or currency with real money. These criminals are using this to invest their illegally-gotten money into the games. They can turn around and sell these accounts to players via third-party markets.

Kromtech said that criminals have laundered money from approximately 20,000 stolen credit cards in just 1.5 months, earlier this year.

“Criminals have even figured out how to automate this process, with dummy phone numbers and email addresses, to keep churning out leveled up game accounts that money can be laundered through,” Kromtech added.

Source: Indiatimes