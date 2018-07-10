Mithun Chakraborty’s son’s wedding cancelled by police

Web Desk: The wedding of Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay was scheduled on Saturday but was cancelled after police arrived at the venue to investigate about the case.

Earlier, Mahaakshay has been booked for rape and cheating. The case was filed by a woman against the groom.

The development in the case came even as a Dehli court granted anticipatory bail to Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh in the case.

The actor’s wedding was held at the posh hotel in Udhagamandalam in Nilgisis district of Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was cancelled after the arrival of the investigating team.

In her plea, the complainant had alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion. In her complaint, she claimed that Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant also said she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.