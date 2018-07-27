Millions increased in Zuckerburg’s security allowance due to threats

Web Desk: Mark Zuckerburg is receiving specific threats that forced Facebook to increase his family security allowance to $10million a year, as billionaire CEO sees his company suffer biggest stock-market wipe-out in American history, reported Dailymail.

The million-dollar pre-tax allowance is a jump from last year’s $7.3 allocated for home security, body guards and private air travel.

The allowance, which was announced in a securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, was boosted to cope with safety concerns due to specific threats.

‘This allowance will be in addition to the continued funding of Mr. Zuckerberg’s overall security program to cover the costs of security personnel for his protection; the procurement, installation, and maintenance of certain required security measures for his residences; and the usage of private aircraft for personal travel,’ Facebook wrote in a filing.

CNBC also reported that Zuckerberg has a team of 16 guards working security in rotation at his Palo Alto home.