Men start burning women’s car after the ban lifted

Web Desk: This pity incident has proved that it is hard for some men to take the success of a woman sportingly. Recently, Saudi Arabia made a historical move and gave their women right to drive.

This step made the females to celebrate their new freedom, but some men decided to ruin it for them.

When a woman, Salma al Shari, was driving her car, she was threatened and harassed by young men who set her car on fire. According to Okaz newspaper, she began driving as soon as the ban was lifted last month. With her skill, she drove around her elderly parents and helped them run errands.

Two arrested over arson attack on Saudi woman’s car… pic.twitter.com/r1mWPPMri1 — ArabWorldEnglishNews (@arabworld24) July 5, 2018

Her way of living disturbs some men. She said, ‘Some men asked her to stop driving because it was against the will of God.’

The incident is really sad and disturbing to see.