Meet real-life Sanjay Dutt’s friend ‘Kamli’

Web Desk: Latest movie ‘Sanju’ is breaking all the records of success. Rajkumar Hirani’s this masterpiece is applauded for outstanding storytelling technique. It is not really a biopic because it only focuses on the two phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life, his drug addiction and involvement in 1993 Mumbai blasts. People argue that it was an attempt to whitewash Sanjay Dutt’s story because he cannot always end up being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Audiences are applauding Ranbir Kapoor for his near-to-perfection performance. Despite of Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Kamli is also praised.

Do you want to meet the real life of Kamli? Kamlesh Kanhaiyala is actually an amalgamation of three or four friends of Sanjay Dutt but it is primarily based on Sanjay’s friend Paresh Ghelani, who is based in the US.

According to Paresh Ghelani, the personality of the character is fictionalized. However, the facts and the incidents remain the same in the movie.

Meet the real-life ‘Kamli’

Paresh is a self-made wealthy entrepreneur and part of companies like Moon Express and Xprize and Radimmune. Sanjay Dutt met him in his teenage in New York. They bonded over music and much-longer than life that they both had. Paresh has stood by Sanjay Dutt like a rock in the ups and downs of his life. Paresh is shy and so he avoids being the spotlight.