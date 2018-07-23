Medical team reaches Adiala jail to inquire about the health of Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: A five member medical board has been formed on Monday to inquire the health of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently imprisoned for corruption in Adiala jail, Aaj News reported.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) formed a five-member medical board comprising of Dr Aijaz Qadeer, chairman of the medical board PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shajee Siddiqui, Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood.

Earlier on Sunday, Nawaz was experiencing numerous medical issues. A team of health officials carried out medical checkup of former premier.

The jail superintendent also reportedly penned a letter to PIMS — Islamabad’s largest public hospital — to set up a medical board in light of the former PM’s health.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk and chief minister of Punjab province Hasan Askari were approached with a request to provide access to Sharif’s personal physician but all requests went down the drain,” PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb told AFP.