Medical team completes Nawaz’s check-up in Adiala

RAWALPINDI: A five-member medical board on Tuesday conducted tests of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving his sentence in Avenfield reference in Adiala Jail.

The medical board headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr. Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out echocardiography, new ECG and kidney ultrasound of Nawaz Sharif.

Blood samples of the ex-premier were also taken for sugar, urea and creatinine tests.

The board has completed the medical inspection and tests of Sharif while the decision to admit him in hospital will be taken after receiving the reports.— NNI