Mastung incident conspiracy to postpone general election: Imran

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has termed the Mastung incident a conspiracy to delay the elections.

While addressing a news conference at Quetta after visiting CMH, Imran said that total of 131 people were martyred in the attack. Imran Khan termed Siraj Raisani Shaheed, an asset to his party and a diehard patriot.

PTI Chairman said we will not postpone elections since that is what the enemies want.

To a query, he said though as compare to the past, the prevailing law and order situation in the country has improved a lot.

He, however, said that non implementation of National Action Plan caused an irreparable loss to the stability and sovereignty of the country.

Earlier, Imran Khan also visited CMH and inquired about health of those who were injured in a suicide bomb attack on a corner meeting of Balochistan Awami Party in Darin Garh area of District Mastung district on Friday.