Maryam Nawaz says willing to face imprisonment

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday stated that she is ready to face imprisonment as price of the path she has taken.

Outspoken Maryam Nawaz—often pinned as Nawaz Sharif’s political heir-apparent—whole world is witnessing the injustice to which Sharif family is being subjected.

Speaking to media about the imminent verdict in the Avenfield reference in the British capital, the PML-N leader said that she won’t back down from her struggle and will return to the country even if it means going to prison.

“When we have decided to go ahead with a mission none has taken up since last 70 years (of country’s existence), the one has to pay the price,” said Maryam Nawaz.

“We have appeared in over 100 hearings and will return to Pakistan before general elections 2018 for sure,” asserted Maryam while regretting biased trial of Panama Papers case.

It is pertinent to note here that an accountability court has reserved its verdict in the Avenfield reference against Sharif family and will announce it on July 6 (Friday).

Rumours were doing rounds that fearing possible arrest or conviction, Maryam Nawaz and her father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, who are in London, may not return to Pakistan.

Maryam, however, said that she will continue her struggle come hell or high water.

She said that her family members have attended at least 100 hearings in the case and “everyone knows how transparent was the trial” but she is ready to even go to jail.

About boycotting the upcoming polls, she said that boycott was never an option as she believes in “fighting till the last ball”.

“God willing, PML-N will emerge victorious (in general elections,” concluded Maryam Nawaz.

On Kusloom’s health, Maryam informed reporters that Kulsoom Nawaz underwent an extensive surgery and it was expected that she would soon gain conscious.

It is worth here to mention that Maryam’s comment a day after accountability court had reserved verdict in Avenfield reference filed against Sharif family by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The verdict will be announced on July 6.—NNI