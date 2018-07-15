Marquez wins ninth straight German motorcycling Grand Prix

SACHSENRING: Honda rider Marc Marquez cruised to his ninth consecutive German Grand Prix win to extend his MotoGP lead at Sachsenring on Sunday.

The Spanish world champion has won in the top category for the last six years and before that three times in the lower classes.

“Nine victories in a row here is incredible,” Marquez said. “Viva the Sachsenring!”

Starting from pole, as he has every year during his streak at the German circuit, Marquez finished in 41 minutes 5.019 seconds, 2.196 seconds ahead of Valentino Rossi.

The Italian veteran’s Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales was 2.776 seconds further back.

Marquez now has 165 points in the MotoGP championship standings, 46 ahead of Rossi and 56 more than Vinales. —AFP