Mark Zuckerberg takes third spot in the list of world’s richest men

Web Desk: Among the world’s richest men in the world are two biggest tech icons of our generation. Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has just taken the third spot on the list of richest people in the world.

It is for the first time that the top three richest people in the world belong to the technology field.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took the first place.

Zuckerberg is now worth $81.6 billion, roundabouts $373 million more than 97-year-old Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Meanwhile, Gates is sitting pretty at $94.2 billion, having also dropped from his recent #1 spot thanks to his charity works. Bezos meanwhile reigns supreme with a massive $142 billion net worth.

In the list of world’s top 10 richest people who are also from the tech industry. It’s rounded of by Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Larry Ellison at spots 8, 9 and 10.