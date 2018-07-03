Marcelo, Costa back training for Brazil ahead of World Cup quarter-final

SOCHI, Russia: Brazil were given a boost in the build-up to their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium as Marcelo and Douglas Costa both took part in training on Tuesday.

“Good news! Douglas Costa was released to return to training with the rest of the squad and took part in today’s activity,” said the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on their Twitter account, @CBF_Futebol.

The Juventus winger has only featured once in Brazil’s campaign in Russia so far, coming off the bench in the 2-0 victory against Costa Rica in their second group outing.

He suffered a thigh injury in that game and missed the wins over Serbia in their last group match, and Mexico in the last 16 on Monday.

Brazil won both games 2-0 and now face Belgium in the last eight in Kazan on Friday.

Marcelo missed the Mexico game with a back problem, with Filipe Luis filling in at left-back in his absence.

Tite’s squad are due to train at their base in Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea coast for the last time on Wednesday, before heading to Kazan ahead of the Belgium clash.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will miss that game due to suspension, with Fernandinho of Manchester City expected to replace him in the starting line-up. —AFP