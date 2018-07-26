Man paid court’s fine of Rs 24,600 in coins

Web Desk: Drama was witnessed in the district courts when an Indian high court handed over the monthly maintenance amount to a man’s former wife in a bag filled with coins. The court sought time to count Rs. 24,600 IND.

An Indian couple got divorced in 2015, then the court directed husband to give Rs 25,000 per month for her expense. But when the man was failed to do so, she moved the high court. The Court directed husband to give Rs 50,000 IND as he has not given her money for last two months.

Man said that he did not have money. But she refused to buy his argument. She said he is a practicing advocate and has high-profile clients. He also has a number of properties on his name, she said.

“I am in dire need of money. Firstly, he gave the money after so many adjournments and now he has given coins. What will I do with this money? No bank will accept this,” she said.