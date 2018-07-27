Malani becomes first non-Muslim to win general seat in NA

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader Mahesh Kumar Malani has become the first non-Muslim to win a general seat in the National Assembly.

Malani’s ascent to the Lower Hous’s general seat became possible after the amendment in Legal Framework Order was passed in 2002.

Malani contested from NA-222 (Tharparkar-II) seat and emerge victorious on the seat.

He faced at least 14 candidates representing the Grand Democratic Alliance, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and several independent candidates.

In 2013, Malani was also the first non-Muslim lawmaker to win a general seat in the Sindh Assembly, PS-61 (Tharparkar-III).

During the Senate elections earlier this year in March, PPP’s Krishna Kumari from Tharparkar became the first Thari Hindu woman to be elected to the Senate. She was elected to a reserved seat for women from Sindh. —INP